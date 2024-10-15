Dymension (DYM) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

Dymension (DYM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00002640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $367.80 million and approximately $29.89 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,034,788,747 coins and its circulating supply is 208,894,319 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,034,751,049 with 208,797,526 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.8564773 USD and is up 8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $31,483,613.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

