Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 41.7% in September

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,064.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,079 shares of company stock worth $129,171. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

