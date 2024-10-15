Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 33.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 30,798.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

ETO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 3,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,778. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

