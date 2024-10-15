Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 1,198,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

