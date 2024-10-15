Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.18 million and $724,330.18 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000619 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.