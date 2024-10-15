Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.18 million and $724,330.18 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000619 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

