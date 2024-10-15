Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,270 shares of company stock worth $3,426,705. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,317. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $119.92 and a one year high of $153.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.