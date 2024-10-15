Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $509.02, but opened at $486.05. Elevance Health shares last traded at $489.19, with a volume of 327,407 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.07.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.