Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 304 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

