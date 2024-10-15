Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,842 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.