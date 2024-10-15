Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,368 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UEVM opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.68.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Profile
