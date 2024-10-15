Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

