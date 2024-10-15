Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $741,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $305.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $71.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

