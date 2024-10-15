Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ENLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Enel Trading Up 1.3 %

Enel stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enel will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

