Energi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $406,211.22 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $406,211.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00043839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,377,469 coins and its circulating supply is 81,376,998 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

