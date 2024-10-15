Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 203,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,432. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 834.40% and a negative net margin of 784.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

