Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 38.4% in September

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Entera Bio Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.57. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

