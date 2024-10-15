Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.47. 720,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,304,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

