Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

ENV opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Envestnet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

