Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises about 1.4% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.32. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.