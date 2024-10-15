Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FE. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.