Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Esker Stock Performance
Shares of ESKEF stock remained flat at $298.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.82. Esker has a twelve month low of $189.95 and a twelve month high of $313.27.
About Esker
