Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.