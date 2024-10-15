EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.5 days.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down 5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 235.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. The business has a fifty day moving average of 232.77 and a 200 day moving average of 224.29. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of 168.50 and a 1-year high of 246.18.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

