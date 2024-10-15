Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $19.33 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $151.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.33 or 0.00028864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,953.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.00532183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00102693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00230846 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00029383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00074128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,149,892 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

