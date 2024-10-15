Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 119,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

