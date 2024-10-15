Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 627,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $97,077.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,347 shares of company stock valued at $139,635. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,499. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

