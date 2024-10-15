Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 million, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.08%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

