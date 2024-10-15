Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 315.1 days.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
EVKIF stock remained flat at $23.03 during midday trading on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.