Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 610.3 days.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
EIFZF stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Outerwear Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio for the Winter
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Dining Out, Cashing In: 2 Restaurant Stocks Leading the Pack
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.