Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 610.3 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

EIFZF stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

