Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.38 and last traded at $39.38. 431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.