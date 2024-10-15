Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 125,281 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 988.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.24% of Aris Water Solutions worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $988.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

