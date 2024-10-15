Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,188,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,667,000 after buying an additional 759,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after purchasing an additional 294,240 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,216,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,259 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

