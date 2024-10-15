Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $472.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $437.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $271.73 and a one year high of $475.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

