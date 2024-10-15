Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.7 %

FIX opened at $418.76 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

