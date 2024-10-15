Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,959 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.32% of BitFuFu worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in BitFuFu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

BitFuFu Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of FUFU stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BitFuFu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu ( NASDAQ:FUFU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.