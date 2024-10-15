Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 34,539 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.