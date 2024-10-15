Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Trimmed by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,649.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 384,305 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after acquiring an additional 354,389 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.46.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.