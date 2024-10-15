Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,027.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

