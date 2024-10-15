Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 181,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Shares of FICO opened at $2,068.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,831.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,535.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $2,085.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

