F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,064 ($13.89) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.71), with a volume of 698058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,056 ($13.79).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of £5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,027.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,017.81.

F&C Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 781.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Julie Tankard acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945.60 ($12,987.20). Insiders have acquired a total of 978 shares of company stock worth $1,012,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

