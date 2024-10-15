FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.07 and last traded at $268.53. Approximately 384,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,849,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.