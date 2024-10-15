Fei USD (FEI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,511.87

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $22,511.87 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,637.73 or 1.00020870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007453 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97571535 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $73,085.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

