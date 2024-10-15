Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.98

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $46,858.36 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,070.73 or 1.00118700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98384961 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $21,609.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

