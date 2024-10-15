Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.59 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $237.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00043861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000543 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

