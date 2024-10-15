Fetch.ai Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $231.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00043342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

