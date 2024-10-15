Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

FMET opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

