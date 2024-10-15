Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 685,901 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 332,116 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,296.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 260,572 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 256,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:PAUG opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

