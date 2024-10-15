Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $283.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

