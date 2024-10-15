Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $617.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $630.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

