Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 102,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PGF stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

